Know how your today will go as per numerology, auspicious colour and number for you

Here's how August 23 will turn out to be for you from the expert.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Know how your today will go as per numerology, auspicious colour and number for you
Photo: PTI

Today 24th August 2022 day is Wednesday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Today's environment will be favourable for you in the workplace. Opportunities for change may emerge, and you can start working on new plans. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Sweetness will remain in Marital life.

  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Today your day will be normal. Before starting work on new plans, you must take advice from an experienced person. There will be some profit opportunities in business. Stay away from competitive positions. You may get an opportunity to participate in social work.

  • Lucky Number: 1
  • Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Today your day will give mixed results. Be careful in your workplace, and stay away from unnecessary controversies. Stomach diseases can trouble you, so take control of your eating habits. There will be profit opportunities in business. You can start working on new plans.

  • Lucky Number: 23
  • Lucky Colour: Green

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

Today will be a pleasant day for you. New opportunities for advancement can be found and you may also get the support of your seniors. It is a good day to start working on new plans. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family also.

  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Colour: Orange

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today your day will be full of achievements. There will be opportunities for profit in business, you can also plan a small business trip. A small fun trip or party can also be planned with friends or family. Today is a day to gain money and receive gifts from loved ones.

  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a better day than usual, there will be a chance to spend more time with family and friends. Some new work can be started. Money can also be obtained, there will be some tiredness in the body, and love life will increase.

  • Lucky Number: 15
  • Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. Do not be careless in any work. Make sure to consult an experienced person before taking decisions on important matters. There will be some profit opportunities in business. Stay away from the situation of business competition.

  • Lucky Number: 25
  • Lucky Colour: Gray

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today you may feel mental pressure at the workplace. However, your seniors will be happy with your hard work. Financial worries will go away but the day will not be good in terms of health. If your family or loved ones need you, prioritize their comfort, or perhaps take a short trip to be with them.

  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today your day will be full of achievements. You may meet some important person, who can give benefit in future. Paused works will also be completed. Sweetness will remain in Marital life. Changes in weather can affect your health.

  • Lucky Number: 21
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron
