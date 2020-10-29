Nora Fatehi's extravagant 'Gucci' airport look can cost an arm and a leg

Nora Fatehi makes simple yet stunning fashion choices every time she steps out into the world. From elegant sarees to casual palazzo pants and floral dresses, Nora Fatehi looks near perfect in every outfit.

The diva was recently spotted at the Mumbai Airport jetting off to an unknown location. For the look, Nora sported a comfortable light blue coloured satin shirt with quirky prints. She teamed it up with a pair of matching boyfriend jeans. She secured her comfy outfit with a black leather belt. To add some glam to her stylish look, Nora wore a pair of gold hoop earrings. However, what caught our attention was Nora;s Gucci Sylvie bag and Gucci white leather slippers.

Speaking about the bag, Nora sported a White Sylvie Small Leather shoulder bag by Gucci. It cost a whopping $3421 which is INR 2,53,360.

According to the website, the bag is described as "White leather White Sylvie Small Leather shoulder bag from Gucci featuring a top handle, a detachable shoulder strap, a front flap closure, a gold-tone chain trim, a signature blue, and red Web detail and an internal slip pocket."

As for her shoes, Nora wore designer Princetown leather slippers worth Rs 58, 307.

The website describes the slippers as "The Princetown brings together different chapters from the House's history for Pre-Fall 2020. Since its introduction, the slipper has become a mainstay in the House's collection. Here, crafted from white leather, the shoe combines two emblematic symbols from the archives that speak to Gucci's equestrian heritage: the Web and the Horsebit."