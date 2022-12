Holiday Calendar 2023: Month-wise list of long weekends when you can plan your trips

Holiday Calendar 2023: In November, Diwali is on November 12, Sunday. (Representational)

New Year 2023 is round the corner. This year comes packed with several holidays that people can use to enjoy with their families and friends. The year 2023 has 17 gazetted and 33 other holidays. This includes holidays for the Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Christmas, Buddha Purnima, Dussehra, Diwali, Good Friday, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Eid Ul Fitr, Eid Ul Zuha, Mahavir Jayanti and Muharram. Here's a list of all holidays and long weekends.

List of all holidays in 2023. 26 January, Thursday, Republic Day; March 8, Wednesday, Holi; March 30, Thursday, Ram Navami, April 4, Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti; April 7, Friday, Good Friday; April 22, Saturday, Eid-ul-Fitr; May 5, Friday, Buddha Purnima; June 29, Thursday, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid); July 29, Saturday, Muharram; August 15, Tuesday, Independence Day; 7 September, Thursday, Janmashtami; 28 September, Thursday, Milad-un-Nabi; October 02, Monday, Gandhi Jayanti; October 24, Tuesday, Dussehra; November 12, Sunday, Diwali; November 27, Monday, Guru Nanak Jayanti; December 25, Monday, Christmas.

Here's a look at all weekend offs and combo holidays. In January, Republic Day falls on Thursday. If a person takes a leave from work on Friday, she can have a long weekend of four days till Sunday. In February, Mahashivratri falls on Feb 18, on Saturday. People can take a day off on Friday for a three-day trip. In March, Holi is on March 8, Wednesday; people can take leaves on Thursday and Friday to enjoy a five-day trip.

Another great opportunity falls in April, which has three government-mandated holidays. Mahavir Jayanti is on April 4, Tuesday. If one takes holidays on Wednesday and Thursday, she can club these leaves with Good Friday that falls on April 7. Combine it with Saturday and Sunday for almost a week long holiday. In May, Buddha Purnima falls on May 5, Friday. Saturday and Sunday can be combined for a good long weekend trip.

In June, Bakrid is on June 29, Thursday. Take a Friday off for a long trip. In July, Muharram is on Tuesday. Take a Monday off for a four-day trip. In August, you can take an off on August 14 for a four-day trip till August 15. Gandhi Jayanti is falling on Monday. The weekend falls on September 30 and October 1. These offs can prove to be a good opportunity for the weekend trip. Dussehra is falling on Tuesday. One can take an off from work on Monday for a long trip.

In November, Diwali is on November 12, Sunday. It can be paired with offs on November 10 and November 11.

In December, Christmas is a great opportunity for a weekend trip. It falls on Monday.