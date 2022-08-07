Search icon
National Handloom Day 2022: Quotes by prominent people to celebrate the historic Swadeshi Movement

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

National Handloom Day 2022: Every year on August 7, we celebrate National Handloom Day. A formal proclamation to utilise exclusively Swadeshi items and to boycott foreign goods was made on August 7, 1905, at the Calcutta Town Hall. The Swadeshi Movement, as it was known, was started to oppose the British government's partition of Bengal.

In India, National Handloom Day is observed annually on August 7 to promote wearing clothing manufactured by hand by indigenous tribes. Events are planned all around the country this year to increase public understanding and the contribution of citizens to the socioeconomic development of handloom weavers.

There are a large number of Indian handlooms on the market, and they can be recognised by one another by their weaving skills, their use of images and patterns, and their colour. There are numerous Indian handloom options, including Bandhani from Gujarat, Kunbi from Goa, Muga Silk from Assam, and Mysore Silk from Karnataka. 

National Handloom Day 2022: Handloom day quotes by prominent people:

“The handloom weaving is in a dying condition. Everyone admits that whatever may be the future of the mill industry, the handlooms ought not to be allowed to perish” - Mahatma Gandhi

“In the tapestry of life, we’re all connected. Each one of us is a gift to those around us helping each other be who we are, weaving a perfect picture together.” - Anita Moorjani

“We don’t accomplish anything in this world alone… and whatever happens is the result of the whole tapestry of one’s life and all the weaving of individual threads from one to another that creates something.” - Sandra Day O’Connor

- Our weavings in the cosmic web are not self-contained. Rather, they are part of the design of our collective humanity- Lisa Hunt.

- Sometimes, when I wake up at night, I feel invisible hands weaving my destiny - Fernando Pessoa.

“I believe that where there is pure and active love for the poor there is God also. I see God in every thread that I draw on the spinning wheel.”- Mahatma Gandhi

