Meet Ruma Devi, who dropped out of school due to poverty, later went to Harvard University for...

When it comes to fashion, everyone always thinks about Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, to name a few. However, today we will tell you about one such woman who came from a small village in Rajasthan and is now showcasing the art and craft of Indian artisans to the world. We are talking about Ruma Devi.

Ruma Devi is an Indian social worker, fashion designer, and traditional handicraft artist. Ruma Devi was born in 1988 in Rajasthan's Barmer. She lost her mother at a very young age and after her father remarried, Ruma Devi was left at the mercy of her uncle who brought her up.

Ruma Devi's family was not financially sound which is why she had to drop out of school in Class 8 and dedicate her life to household chores. Ruma Devi was then married off at the age of 17.

"I refused to believe that limited resources and opportunities at home were my destiny. Soon after marriage, I expressed my desire to financially support my family," Ruma Devi said, speaking of her struggles.

Ruma Devi always had an eye for fashion and excelled in hand embroidery. This is the reason why she went on to start a self-help group after convincing 10 women from her village in 2006. They all contributed Rs 100 and with the money they had collected, they began to buy cloth, threads, and other things necessary to make cushions and bags. Ruma Devi and her group of women started with customers from their village, thereby boosting their production and sales.

Such was Ruma Devi's craftmanship that she was soon recognised by a local organisation called Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan. She joined the organisation as a member and in 2010, went on to become its President.

Ruma Devi held her first exhibition in Rafi Marg, Delhi, in 2010 and her first fashion show in Rajasthan Heritage Week 2016. Ruma Devi's sole aim is to highlight the craft of tribal artisans and minorities all over the world.

As per a report in Khaleej Times, Ruma Devi, as of now, has empowered 30,000 women from 150 villages by providing them with employment opportunities. Ruma Devi has also been recognised for her work. She has won the 2018 Nari Shakti Puraskar, an honorary Ph.D. from Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule University in Jaipur, and the opportunity to be a speaker at the 17th annual India Conference hosted by Harvard University.

Ruma Devi has also visited various countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Thailand, and Sri Lanka to promote the art and craft of Indian artisans.

Ruma Devi is the epitome of strength, hard work, and hope and she continues to serve as an inspiration to people in the world.

