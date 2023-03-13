Headlines

Lifestyle

Meet Ramabai Latpate, woman travelling 80,000 km across 40 countries on her bike in a saree

Ramabai has been referred to as ‘Bharat ki Beti’ who is on her solo bike ride mission to travel through the 12 G20 member countries, 30 additional nations and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

Ramabai Latpate, a woman from Pune, is eager to travel the globe just like any other woman but something special about her sets her apart from all women. Latpate is attempting the incredible feat of riding a bike alone all around the world while donning a Maharashtrian nauvari saree.

Ramabai said she was motivated by PM Narendra Modi's statements when speaking to India Today Channel. Women in India are making exceptional progress, according to PM Modi's remarks at the G20 summit. 

She has been referred to as ‘Bharat ki Beti’ who is on her solo bike ride mission to travel through the 12 G20 member countries, 30 additional nations, and a total of about 40 nations spread over 6 continents. Ramabai an entrepreneur and a pilot claimed that her experience in the air and ability to read a map had helped her choose the route while considering the bad weather.

She embarked on her solo bike ride tour on 8th March 2023, International Women’s Day from Gateway of India, Mumbai. She will travel to Delhi from Mumbai and then her bike will be flown to Australia. 

The roughly 1,600-kilometre travel between Perth and Sydney is the difficult portion. There are no proper human habitations and no cellphone connectivity over this 1,600 km area. Ramabai will travel alone on this expedition, stopping occasionally in the wild and living in a tent by herself.

During the course of roughly a year, Ramabai Latpate will travel 80,000 kilometres on her superbike. She isn't afraid to ride alone, and she doesn't consider the bad weather she might encounter while navigating challenging territories like steep mountains and snow-covered dirt roads.

Bharat ki Beti will ride her superbike for 80,000 kilometres for roughly a year. She will go to Australia, New Zealand, France, New York, Morocco, Dubai and more. 

This courageous woman revealed that the cost of her 365-day solo bike ride is probably going to be more than one crore. She claimed that in addition to selling her SUV and gold jewellery to cover the initial costs, she had already used up all of her money. 

Ramabai has made a crowdfunding request for Rs 1 per person as the entire expense is probably going to exceed that amount. She has contacted both corporate communities and elected officials about this. Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, and State Minister Girish Mahajan have commended Ramabai for her incredible solo bike ride and have each given her one rupee in support of her titanic effort. 

