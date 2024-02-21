Twitter
Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Navjot is an admirer of former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, Navjot draws inspiration from iconic Miss World titleholders such as Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, lauding their strength and independence.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:02 AM IST

Miss World 2024: Navjot Kaur, a 27-year-old ex-police officer from New Zealand, is gearing up for a remarkable journey as she prepares to represent her country at the prestigious Miss World competition in India. Born and raised in New Zealand, Navjot's roots trace back to Jalandhar, Punjab, as her parents hail from India. Her swift ascent to the title of Miss World New Zealand just two weeks ago came as a surprise, considering the rigorous journey many contestants undertake for years.

Navjot's diverse background and desire to explore new horizons led her to transition from serving as a police officer in South Auckland to embracing the world of beauty pageants. Reflecting on her unconventional career shift, Navjot expressed her eagerness to try something different, eventually finding success in the pageant circuit. Her familiarity with Hindi and Punjabi has been a significant asset, especially as she anticipates competing in India.

Excited about her upcoming trip to India, Navjot plans to delve into her heritage by exploring Jalandhar and visiting iconic landmarks like the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Taj Mahal in Agra. Embracing the warmth and hospitality of India, she finds herself enchanted by the culture and eager to introduce her fellow contestants to traditional Indian delights like pani puri.

Navjot is an admirer of former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen, Navjot draws inspiration from iconic Miss World titleholders such as Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, lauding their strength and independence. Despite acknowledging the presence of many stunning contestants, Navjot emphasises the importance of authenticity and genuine care for others, believing these qualities resonate deeply with people.

Navjot's journey to Miss World is not just about personal achievement; it's about representing multiculturalism and positively impacting society. Raised by a single mother, Navjot hopes to embody the values instilled in her by her family and contribute meaningfully to the world.

As she prepares to join approximately 90 other contestants in Delhi and Mumbai for the Miss World competition in March, Navjot remains grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the support of her sister Isha. For Navjot and her sister, it's not about competition but about shared morals and values that reflect their upbringing. With her sights set on the global stage, Navjot Kaur is poised to make her mark as a beacon of diversity and strength at the 2024 Miss World competition.

 

