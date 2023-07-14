Headlines

Meet Aashika Bhatia on Bigg Boss OTT 2, who played Salman Khan's sister in PRDP, her net worth is...

Aashika Bhatia's net worth is estimated to be $2 million, which is equivalent to approximately 14 crores in Indian rupees.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Aashika Bhatia is a well-known figure in the world of social media. In addition to being a popular social media influencer, she gained fame through her role as 'Gunwant Kaur Ahluwalia' in the TV show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Her performance as Salman Khan's sister in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo also won her millions of fans. Aashika boasts an impressive Instagram following of 5.7 million people and frequently keeps her fans updated about her life on the platform. Recently, she created quite a buzz among her fans by joining Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant.

Born on December 15, 1999, in Surat, Gujarat, Aashika Bhatia is the daughter of Mr Rakesh Bhatia and Minu Bhatia. Both of her parents are involved in business—her father runs a local business in Surat, while her mother owns an independent salon. Aashika's parents separated when she was young, and she currently resides in Mumbai with her mother. She also has a younger brother named Dev Bhatia. The actress shares a close bond with her mother, which is evident from the glimpses she shares on her social media handles.

Aashika attended Ryan International School in Mumbai for her schooling and reportedly completed her education until the 11th standard. Besides acting, she is passionate about dancing, and her social media platforms often showcase her impressive dance moves. Aashika embarked on her acting career at the age of nine with the popular TV serial Meera, where she portrayed the role of 'Meera.' Since then, her career has been on an upward trajectory.

It's worth mentioning that Aashika Bhatia underwent a remarkable transformation in terms of her weight. She went from weighing 62 kilograms to 50 kilograms within a year. Previously, she faced significant trolling and body-shaming on social media due to her weight. However, Aashika always maintained self-love and chose not to pay attention to the negativity. Nonetheless, she decided to shed some extra kilos and surprised everyone with her incredible transformation.

