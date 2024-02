March 2024 festival calendar: When is Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, Easter? check full list here

In March 2024, we will be observing some of the major festivals, such as Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, Easter, etc.

March in India is bustling with cultural festivities. From Shivaratri to Holi and Diwali, the month is a tapestry of celebrations. Each festival brings vibrant colours, music, and traditions to the streets, captivating locals and visitors alike. It's a time of unity in diversity, where people come together to honor their heritage. As March 2024 approaches, anticipation mounts for these joyous occasions. So, whether it's the rhythmic beats of Holi or the serene prayers of Shivaratri, India promises an unforgettable experience for all who partake in its rich tapestry of festivals.

03 March: Kalashtami

Sri Ramdas Navami 05 March: Swami Dayanad Saraswati Jayanti

Masik Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat, Maha Shivratri 10 March: Amavasya

Start of Ramadan Fast, Somvar Vrat, Chandra Darshan 12 March: Phulera Dooj, Ramakrishna Jayanti

Chaturthi Vrat 14 March: Meena Sankranti

Shasti 16 March: Rohini Vrat

Durga Ashtami Vrat, Holashatak 20 March: Amalaki Ekadashi

Govinda Dwadashi, Hindi New Year 22 March: Pradosh Vrat

Sri Satyanarayan Puja, Purnima Vrat, Holika Dahan, Palm Sunday, Holashtak Ends 25 March: Holi, Sri Satyanarayan Vrat, Purnima, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanti

Chatrapati Shivaji Tithi based Jayanti, Sankashti Chaturthi, Maundy Thursday 29 March: Good Friday

Rang Panchami 31 March: Easter

