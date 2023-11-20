Headlines

Make style statements with stunning women’s bracelets on Amazon

Unlock the best deals on women’s hand bracelets with great offers and get up to 56% off only on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Buying bracelets is a great way to express your style and add a touch of elegance to any outfit and it's a beautiful accessory that can hold sentimental value and be a constant reminder of special moments or people in your life. Whether you're treating yourself or getting it as a gift for someone else, a bracelet is always a wonderful choice. Enjoy the process of finding the perfect one with Amazon. 

Clara 925 Pure Silver Golden Evil Eye Hand Bracelet At Rs 1,514

  • Get up to 53% off on this bracelet 
  • It is not only beautiful but also made with high-quality materials and the gold plating is 2 microns thick and nickel-free, ensuring a long-lasting shine
  • It features a real Evil Eye stone to protect you from bad luck
  • The Italian slider lock makes it easy to adjust the size and ensures durability and the dimensions are 9 inches in total length, 8 mm in max width, and they weigh 2.6 grams.

ZAVYA 925 Sterling Silver Designer Cubic Zirconia CZ Beads Infinity Rhodium Plated Adjustable Chain Bracelet At Rs 2,399

  • Get up to 45% off on this bracelet 
  • It's made of 925 sterling silver with anti-tarnish rhodium plating, the adjustable chain allows for a perfect fit, and the sleek design and rhodium plating make it truly irresistible
  • It's skin-friendly and safe for all-day comfort and the packaging is also top-notch, with an attractive jewellery box and a zavya jewellery kit
  • This bracelet is definitely the perfect gift for any woman in your life, from your daughter to your life partner. 

BLUEMONDS 14k Rose Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver CZ simulated Diamond Bracelet At Rs 2,199

  • Get up to 56% off on this bracelet 
  • It's made with 14K gold-plated 925 silver and features a beautiful AA++ cubic zirconia stone evil eye
  • The size is adjustable from 2.0 to 2.8 inches in India, with a total length of 7.7 inches and it comes with a 6-month warranty by BLUEMONDS, and you can find the terms and conditions on our website
  • The packaging is also special, with a unique gift box that includes a jewellery set, certificate, and soft cloth

Oxidised Rise Above Hate Bracelet in 925 Silver At Rs 2,520

  • It's crafted in oxidised 925 silver and features a stunning synthetic pink sapphire
  •  Each piece is uniquely handcrafted, making it one-of-a-kind and the accents and motif of the bracelet include the synthetic pink sapphire, lotus, and flowers, adding an extra touch of elegance
  • To keep your bracelet looking its best, store it in a moisture-free area and pack it in a ziplock bag when you're not wearing it
  • Avoid direct contact with perfumes and sanitizers to preserve its shine.

