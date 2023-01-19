Magh Masik Shivratri 2023: Dos and donts to follow during the first Masik Shivratri of the year

Representational image

According to the Hindu calendar, the monthly Shivratri fast is observed on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in every month. This date of each month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. That's why fasting is observed on this day. Along with this, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati are worshipped through rituals. According to religious belief, the person who observes the monthly Shivratri fast according to the rules and regulations gets the blessings of Lord Shiva. There is happiness and peace in his life. Monthly Shivratri fast is also kept for getting children and getting rid of diseases. It is believed that impossible and difficult tasks can be accomplished by following the grace of Lord Shiva and fasting on Masik Shivratri.

The first monthly Shivratri fast of Magh month will be observed on January 20, 2023.

Importance of Masik Shivratri:

Monthly Shivratri fast is observed to please Lord Shiva. Fasting on this day according to the rules and regulations removes all the sufferings of his devotees. According to belief, fasting on the day of Shivratri brings happiness and prosperity in life and communicates positivity. To get rid of problems, doing Rudrabhishek of Shivling on the day of Shivratri is considered very auspicious and fruitful.

Do's and dont's of monthly Shivratri fast:

To please Lord Shiva, the person observing fast on this day should take care of some things.