Love mangoes? Try this healthy recipe of mango malai kulfi made at home

Try preparing some traditional Indian chillers and street beverages this summer using locally available fruits, herbs, and spices. These classic coolers are the ideal way to stay cool on hot summer days. Everyone enjoys ice cream, thandai, or kulfi in any season. Such coolers are typically more in demand during oppressive heat. especially with kids. The delicious Kulfi is one of the most well-liked desserts. Everyone enjoys this creamy delicacy, whether it is Kesar Kulfi, Malai Kulfi, or Matak Kulfi.

Give your kids a special Malai Kulfi party at home with a good pinch of sugar.

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups milk

2. 1/2 cup condensed milk

3. 1/4th cup milk powder

4. 1/2 tsp cardamom

5. Pistachio and almond pieces

6. 3 tbsp sugar (optional)

How to make Tasty Malai Kulfi

Grab a bowl to start. Add each ingredient to the container. After that, turn on the gas and cook it for 20 to 25 minutes over a low flame, or until it thickens. After that, take it out of the gas and let it cool. Following that, place them in 4 different kulfi moulds and freeze them for 7-8 hours to solidify. Take the mould out of the freezer after that and store it for a while. The kulfi should then be removed from the mould, cut, and served.

Mango Kulfi ingredients:

Mango pulp 2 cups

Milk Powder 1 cup

Milkmaid 1 cup (400gms)

Chopped pistachios for garnishing

Chopped almonds for garnishing

Instruction:

Step 1: Heat ½ cup water in a non-stick pan. Add milk powder and whisk well.

Step 2: Add Milkmaid and keep whisking. Add mango pulp and keep whisking. Cook for 1 minute.

Step 3: Remove from heat, cool the mixture, pour into kulfi moulds, cover and freeze for overnight.

Step 4: Demould kulfi and cut into halves. Garnish with chopped pistachios, almonds and serve immediately.