London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery

He will reopen Amar Gallery in London with the exhibition 'Dora Maar: Behind the Lens'.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 05:57 PM IST

London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery
Activist and art dealer Amar Singh is set to reopen Amar Gallery in London with the exhibition 'Dora Maar: Behind the Lens'. Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will support anti-trafficking organizations in India dedicated to the protection of women and children, Singh confirmed.

Dora Maar, who was Picasso’s muse & lover, will feature surrealist works of Maar as well as photographs of Picasso and Guernica, the celebrated anti-war painting for which Maar was the only official photographer. The exhibition also revisits Maar’s erasure throughout art history. As a photographer, she was a pioneer, admired by the likes of Henri Cartier-Bresson and Man Ray. Maar was also a poet & painter. 

Arriving in Paris at the age of 19, Maar studied at the progressive Ecole des Beaux-Arts, Academy Julian and Ecole de Photographie. Here she refined her distinctive black and white photographic style. She soon established herself as a prominent photographer associated with surrealism, exhibiting at the 1936 International Surrealist Exhibition in London, alongside Salvador Dali and Man Ray, Eileen Agar. Maar’s work is featured in museum collections worldwide including MoMa, Tate & the Getty.

