Kruthika Kumaran, founder of Vilvah store tells what should consumers look for in their skincare product labels

Organic, natural, ayurvedic, herbal are hot marketing keywords in the beauty industry. But discerning the difference and what it clearly implies is not as easy as it looks.

Even though our nation is well known for its herbal and ayurvedic practices, the irony is we still do not have any structured classification for organic/herbal/natural products.

For Ayurvedic products, FDA and Ayush guidelines are in place but Ayurvedic cosmetic products can label chemicals as a shampoo base, cream base. Adding to the problem, any product with just 1% herbal ingredient can also be called herbal, in India. For natural and organic terms global certification bodies like Ecocert, Natural, etc. are used. All these terms are confusing to the consumers as their meaning often overlaps.

Checking ingredients and claims associated with the product is probably the only way to make an informed buying decision.

Where does Vilvah fall in this spectrum?

Vilvah is a blend of herbal, ayurvedic, certified organic, and ecocert or cosmos certified natural and naturally derived ingredients. At Vilvah, we have an in-house formulation design policy. And each ingredient whether it's from the herbal, natural, organic, or ayurvedic background is checked for its -

A. Natural score - to ensure the natural purityB. Toxicology profile - to ensure safetyC. Effectivity - we use clinically proven natural or naturally derived ingredients, for proven product efficacy.D. Sustainability - To ensure biodegradability. All our preservatives, naturally derived surfactants are the one which are approved by the Ecocert certification body. E. Cruelty-Free - We are completely against animal testing and every ingredient which goes in VILVAH product is not been tested on animals ever.

These 5 parameters are the core of all Vilvah products. We believe this is the reason we have grown from a family project to a multi-city brand and customers from India and abroad.

This is a featured content.