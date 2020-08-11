Krishna Janmashtami 2020: WhatsApp messages, SMS and quotes you can send today

Among the pantheon of Hindu Gods that are worshipped by Hindu devotees and celebrated through rituals and festivals, Janmashtami is a festival dedicated to the worshipping of Lord Krishna.

The birth of Lord Krishna marks the auspicious day of Janmashtami. This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on two days, August 11 and 12. This marks the 5,247th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth incarnation (avatar) of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. An idol of infant Krishna over a beautifully decorated swing is often the centre of festivities with dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition being organised at different places.

Devotees observe fast on this day as a gesture of devotion while many others indulge in the festivities by organising cultural programmes and puja rituals at home. However, the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations this year have been marred by the coronavirus pandemic. People will have to avoid large gatherings and temple visits.

Here are the top ten Janmashtami greetings that you could send to your loved ones on Whatsapp and Facebook:

1. May you find your love on this Janmashtmi and Gopis may shower all their love and affection on your body and soul

2. May the Natkhat Nand Lal always give you happiness, health, and prosperity and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness.

3. May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all very Happy Janmashtami!.

4. May the Natkhat Nand Lal always give you happiness, health, and prosperity, and may you find peace in Krishna consciousness.

5. Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants everyone by his playful mischiefs.

6. May Lord Krishna come to your house soon and takes away your Makhan & Mishri along with all your worries & sorrows.

7. The day of love and fortune

The day of birth of Lord Krishna

A Lover, Friend & Divine Guru

8. May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very a happy Janmashtami!

9. “Let there be love and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Happy Janmashtami!”

10. “May Lord Krishna give you strength and inspire you to face all problems in life with great courage. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”