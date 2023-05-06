King Charles III coronation: Interesting facts to know about the ceremony

The inauguration of King Charles III marks the first coronation of a British king since 1937. It will serve as the formal declaration of his heir apparent status following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Today, May 6, 2023, will see the much anticipated coronation of King Charles III. People from all over the world are prepared to tune in to the event since it is the largest ceremonial event in British history in the last seven decades. Here are 10 interesting facts and details regarding the elaborate coronation event.

Here are interesting details regarding King Charles III's coronation

1) The inauguration of King Charles III marks the first coronation of a British king since 1937. It will serve as the formal declaration of his heir apparent status following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. Every coronation since 1066 has taken place at Westminster Abbey, where the ceremony is now being hosted.

2) King Charles III will become the oldest British king to be given the 360-year-old St. Edward's Crown, which has been worn at every coronation of a British monarch since King Charles II and is made of solid gold. In a separate, straightforward, yet comparable ceremony, Queen Consort Camilla will be installed as monarch, donning Queen Mary's crown. The chance to reuse the consort's crown has occurred for the first time since the 18th century.

3) King Charles III's coronation will be the first to be live-streamed on social media; Queen Elizabeth II's was the first to be shown on television. 2,000 individuals are expected to attend, according to reports. On May 7, 2023, the day after the coronation, a concert will be staged in the monarch's honour featuring performances by a number of well-known people. Lionel Richie, Tom Cruise, and Katy Perry are a few well-known figures.

4) The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, pulled by six Windsor Grey horses and accompanied by members of the king's bodyguard, will transport King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to Westminster Abbey.

5) Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, three of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren, will serve as pages at the wedding. Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of Great Britain, will read from the Bible. Prince Harry, the son of His Majesty, and Prince Andrew, his brother, will both attend the coronation ceremony but will not participate in any official capacities.

6) Following the service, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will go back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. They will then join other members of the royal family on the balcony. Additionally, there will be a fly-past by military aircraft.