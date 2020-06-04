Headlines

'Justice needs to prevail': Ratan Tata calls death of pregnant elephant in Kerala as 'mediated murder'

Ratan Tata condemns the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 07:15 AM IST

The gruesome death of a pregnant elephant by locals who allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala's Malappuram has created an uproar everywhere. 

From the general public to celebrities and sports personalities, everyone have commended this horrific act. 

Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata has also expressed his sorrow over the incident and asked for justice for the animal.

Mr. Tata in his post compared the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers," Tata, chairman emeritus of the over $100 billion Tata Sons, tweeted.

"Such criminal acts against innocent animals are no different than acts of meditated murder against other humans," said the veteran industrialist who is a keen animal lover.

He ended his post by asking justice for the elephant and wrote, "Justice needs to prevail".

The elephant was allegedly fed a pineapple with firecrackers inside leading to her death in Silent Valley Forest on May 27. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth when she chomped on the fruit.

The gruesome incident came to limelight when a forest officer in Malappuram district shared the details of the horrific incident on his Facebook page.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was part of the Rapid Response Team to rescue the elephant, wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, "She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months." 

As per several news reports, the wild elephant came out of the forest, meandering into a nearby village in search of food. As she walked on the streets, locals offered her the cracker-laden pineapple. The fruit exploded in the pregnant elephant's mouth and she met her tragic end.

Krishnan wrote, "She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness." 

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water for some relief from the pain. 

The Kerala government on Wednesday said a wildlife crime investigation team will probe the brutal killing, while the Centre took a serious note of the incident and sought a report from the state.

