It's a casual day for Kareena Kapoor Khan in denim pants and t-shirt worth Rs 29,000

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the industry's most fashionable women and is praised for her sense of style. Bebo has consistently been an inspiration to millennials with her stylish choices, demonstrating her status as the first fashion queen. The actress, however, recently shown that timeless pieces are worth keeping by donning her previous t-shirt.

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in an oversized t-shirt and denim pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen on May 17, 2023, outside her home in Mumbai while wearing a casual attire. She was wearing a blue t-shirt with a colourful design when she was spotted. Her crew neck, short-sleeved, oversized t-shirt with ribbed trim. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of white loafers and brown-framed sunglasses. She wore it with blue denim jeans. Bebo, who had her hair up in a bun, looked stylish as she left for the day.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the same t-shirt in 2017 when she joined family and friends for her nanad Soha Ali Khan Pataudi's birthday party at the latter's Mumbai home. She was accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan, who was 10 months old at the time. Saif was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt and blue shorts, but Bebo accessorised with airy black trousers. She completed her look with similar shoes and a black handbag.



