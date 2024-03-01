Twitter
Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Isha's attire, a masterpiece crafted by the renowned London-based fashion designer Miss Sohee, was a sight to behold.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 10:50 PM IST

Isha Ambani exuded elegance and grace as she graced her brother Anant Ambani's pre-wedding extravaganza on March 1st, clad in a stunning soft pink gown. The event, marking the commencement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, promises days filled with opulence and merriment in Gujarat's Jamnagar, scheduled to culminate on March 3rd.

Isha's attire, a masterpiece crafted by the renowned London-based fashion designer Miss Sohee, was a sight to behold. The off-shoulder sheer gown adorned with delicate floral motifs captivated onlookers, while a satin train added a touch of grandeur and sophistication to her ensemble.

Complementing her attire, Isha opted for regal accessories, adorning herself with a resplendent neckpiece and earrings. Her hair, elegantly tied into a neat bun, accentuated her poised demeanor. Keeping her makeup subtle yet refined with hints of eyeliner, blush, and lipstick, she radiated an aura of timeless beauty.

In another enchanting moment, Isha graced the lens alongside the esteemed designer Manish Malhotra, showcasing yet another ensemble, this time in a subtle shade of green, embodying sheer sophistication and charm.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant promise an extravagant affair, featuring five splendid events spanning over three days. The guest list boasts a gathering of 1,000 esteemed invitees, including prominent Indian celebrities, revered sportspersons, and distinguished industrialists. Notably, global luminaries such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are set to grace the occasion, adding an international allure to the celebrations.

