In Mahabharat, which questions did Yaksha asked Yudhishthir? What were their answers that revived lives of 4 Pandavas?

It is believed that out of the five Pandavas, four were killed due to one of their mistakes. Of these, only Yudhishthira was left alive, who by the power of wisdom and prudence had revived his four deceased brothers.

Proof of the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Dwapar Yuga has also been discovered in Kaliyuga. Along with war, the incident and conversation between Yaksha and Yudhishthira is also momentous in Mahabharat, and is widely discussed.

Nakul and Sahdev died

It happened that when Pandavas were on Agyatvaas. Then one day Yudhishthir sent Nakul to get water. After finding a pond in the forest, Nakul bent to drink water. However, he was stopped by Yaksha in a pond from drinking water. Yaksha said that you can drink water only after answering some questions. But Nakul was very thirsty so he ignored the Yaksha's advice and drank water from the pond, which caused Nakul's death.

When Nakul did not return for a long time, Yudhishthir sent Sahadev to find him. Sahdev reached the pond in search of Nakul and then tried to drink water. The Yaksha intervened and asked him a question also, but Sahadev continued drinking water. Then he also died.

Arjun and Bhima also died

When Sahadev did not return for a long time, Arjun and Bhim also reached near the pond. Both were tired while searching for their brothers and began drinking pond water. Yaksha alerted them, but Arjan and Bhima also ignored his words and were killed like their brothers.

Yudhishthir and Yaksha’s encounter

Yudhishthir, the fifth brother of the Pandavas, then went to search for his four brothers, who had gone one by one, but did not return. While searching for the brothers in the forest, Yudhishthir reached near the pond. Here he saw his brothers' dead bodies and asked the reason for this from the Yaksha in the pond. Yaksha questioned him instead and asked Yudhishthir what was heavier than the earth? Yudhishthir said that the mother is heavier and greater than the earth.

Then, Yaksha asked Yudhishthir what was higher than the sky. On this Yudhishthir said that the stature of the father is higher than the sky. Thereafter, Yaksha asked what moves the wind. On this Yudhishthir replied that the mind moves faster than the wind. He then asked who had more straws. To this, Yudhishthir said that worries are more than numbers. Yaksha asked who does not close his eyes even after sleeping? On this Yudhishthir said that the fish does not close its eyes even when sleeping. Besides this, the Yaksha asked many questions to Yudhishthir and he gave all the correct answers.

The Yaksha was highly pleased and satisfied after hearing Yudhishthir's answer. Thereafter, Yudhishthir requisition the Yaksha to revive his brothers. Thus, Yaksha brought Yudhishthir's four brothers back to life. Also allowed them to drink water.