Hybird solar eclipse 2023: date, place and time to watch

On April 20, Antarctica, Thailand, China, Solomon, Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan, Papua, Indonesia, Australia, East and South Asia, Pacific Ocean and Indian Ocean is going to experience a rare type of event called a Hybrid social eclipse.

Unlike the more common total and partial solar eclipses, a hybrid solar eclipse is a rare occurrence that combines the features of both.

The rare hybrid solar eclipse will happen as the Moon comes in between the Sun and Earth, casting a giant shadow on some parts of the planet and blocking sunlight from reaching the surface. This type of eclipse happens once in 100 years when a wonderful ring-like shape is formed for a few seconds. It is also called the ring of fire, although this solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

This solar eclipse will take place on Thursday i.e. April 20 at 07.04 am and, it will end at 12.29 pm. The duration of this solar eclipse will be 5 hours 24 minutes.