Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Why sleeping naked in summers may be bad for your health? Know here

Instead of sleeping sans clothes, sleep physiologist Patrick suggests that one should wear 'light bedclothes' for absorption and drying of sweat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2021, 06:07 PM IST

Why sleeping naked in summers may be bad for your health? Know here
Sleep, Sleeping naked, Sleeping tips during summer, Sleeping during heatwave, Sleeping, Sleep naked

With summers afoot, sleeping patterns for people change as they ditch thick blankets, pajamas and shift to comfy clothes, however, the scorching heat outside, still makes having a sound sleep a distant dream. Many people believe that sleeping naked might help in a sound sleep, however, experts believe that it might not be the brightest idea. 

Why should you not sleep naked on warm nights? 

During an interview with the magazine Cosmopolitan, Julius Patrick, Lead Sleep Physiologist at Bupa's Cromwell Hospital, said that sleeping naked can worsen one's slumber. Patrick said that sleeping naked prevents the sweat from evaporating from your body, and takes away the cooling effect as a result of it.

Instead of sleeping sans clothes, sleep physiologist Patrick suggests that one should wear 'light bedclothes' such as cotton, linens while sleeping for absorption and drying of sweat.

Tips to sleep during a heatwave 

There are also other ways to ensure you get a good night's sleep, especially during a heatwave. Another easy way to ensure a comfortable sleep when it is warmer inside is to open the windows. If the weather outside is cooler, choosing to sleep with a thin bedcover can also help, and lastly, taking a warm shower before sleeping helps loosen your muscles and cool you down, helping you fall asleep faster.

Why is an appropriate amount of sleep mandatory

Having a sound sleep makes one feel refreshed after they wake up. However, there are plenty of other benefits derived from sleeping well. It improves memory, assures longer life and healthy weight, spurs creativity, sharpens attention, and lowers stress.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.