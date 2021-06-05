Why sleeping naked in summers may be bad for your health? Know here

Sleep, Sleeping naked, Sleeping tips during summer, Sleeping during heatwave, Sleeping, Sleep naked

With summers afoot, sleeping patterns for people change as they ditch thick blankets, pajamas and shift to comfy clothes, however, the scorching heat outside, still makes having a sound sleep a distant dream. Many people believe that sleeping naked might help in a sound sleep, however, experts believe that it might not be the brightest idea.

Why should you not sleep naked on warm nights?

During an interview with the magazine Cosmopolitan, Julius Patrick, Lead Sleep Physiologist at Bupa's Cromwell Hospital, said that sleeping naked can worsen one's slumber. Patrick said that sleeping naked prevents the sweat from evaporating from your body, and takes away the cooling effect as a result of it.

Instead of sleeping sans clothes, sleep physiologist Patrick suggests that one should wear 'light bedclothes' such as cotton, linens while sleeping for absorption and drying of sweat.

Tips to sleep during a heatwave

There are also other ways to ensure you get a good night's sleep, especially during a heatwave. Another easy way to ensure a comfortable sleep when it is warmer inside is to open the windows. If the weather outside is cooler, choosing to sleep with a thin bedcover can also help, and lastly, taking a warm shower before sleeping helps loosen your muscles and cool you down, helping you fall asleep faster.

Why is an appropriate amount of sleep mandatory

Having a sound sleep makes one feel refreshed after they wake up. However, there are plenty of other benefits derived from sleeping well. It improves memory, assures longer life and healthy weight, spurs creativity, sharpens attention, and lowers stress.