Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp status you can send on this day

The month of festivities has begun. While one side people have started planning for Ganesh Chaturthi with all zest and zeal, women from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pardesh will be observing fast today on the occasion of Hartalika Teej for marital bliss.

Hartalika Teej day falls on the third day of the fortnight of Bhadra month.

Hartalika Teej Date

As per Drik Panchang, this year's Hartalika Teej is being celebrated today, i.e- 21st August

Hartalika Teej Subh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat falls from 07:03 AM to 09:45 AM (Duration - 02 Hours 42 Mins)

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 04:43 PM on Aug 20, 2020Tritiya Tithi Ends - 01:32 PM on Aug 21, 2020

It is said that performing puja rituals during subh muhurat gives ample of good luck.

Significance of Hartalika Teej

As per popular belief, Hartalika Teej is celebrated to commemorate the day when Lord Shiva accepted the love of Parvati. Unmarried women keep fast to get a partner of their choice.

Hartalika Teej fast is tough as you are not allowed to sleep or even drink water. Women are allowed to consume food the next day after performing all puja rituals.

On this day, women wear green clothes and bangles and do 'solah shringar'

In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, this Teej festival is famous as Gowri Habba.

Here are few quotes, SMS, WhatsApp status that you can send to your loved ones on this day...

1. May Goddess Parvati fulfill all your wishes. Happy Teej!

2. May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!

3. Wish you and all your loved ones a very Happy Hartalika Teej! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessing and you enjoy a happy and peaceful married life!

4. Celebrating Teej is a symbol of a woman’s love and sacrifice. Let’s celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hartalika Teej!

5. I hope Goddess Pravati accepts your prayers and fasting and showers her blessings in your marital life. May your marriage last long and be filled with love!