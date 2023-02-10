Happy Teddy Day 2023 wishes WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to send your special one this Valentine's Day

File photo

Teddy Day is the fourth day of the valentine's week, the day is celebrated every year on February 10. The fourth day of Valentine's Week is observed by people of all ages, but young couples in particular. Everybody in love gives their significant other a cute teddy bear on this day as a sign of their affection.

Here are some wishes, WhatsApp messages, and Facebook statuses to your lover on Teddy Bear Day.

Happy Teddy Day 2023 wishes, messages, and greetings:

1. It's Teddy Bear Day I just wanted to say "I LOVE YOU BEARY MUCH!"

2. Sending a teddy to my cutest cuddly beloved who is certainly my life. Happy Teddy Day my love!

3. By gifting you this teddy I want to show I am ready to make you mine and fill my life with sunshine.

4. A room without a teddy is like a face without a smile. Happy Teddy Bear Day, my love.

5. To the cutest teddy I know - I love you, miss your bear hugs. Happy Teddy Day!

6. A message of appreciation for my 'bear'y cute cuddly bear. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

7. When a touch could heal a wound. When eyes could speak volumes. When a smile can confirm I'm there. Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU'. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

8. You are the twinkle of my eyes; the smile on my lips; the joy of my face; Without you I am incomplete. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

9. Happy teddy day to my dear valentine Because you're the teddy bear of my life, Forever by my side and ready with a hug, Because you give me warmth and make me smile, and fill my days with sunshine.

10. In this special Valentine's week, On this special teddy day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you.