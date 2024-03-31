Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Happy Easter 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with loved ones

Man rides bull amidst bustling road, video goes viral with 41 million views

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

Meet Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Kremlin reveals Putin's inner turmoil post-Moscow terror attack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Happy Easter 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with loved ones

Man rides bull amidst bustling road, video goes viral with 41 million views

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

Lifestyle changes to reverse borderline diabetes

Here's how many crores Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon charged for Crew 

7 reasons to do push-ups every day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

This actress did over 100 films, kept her marriage secret, became TV star, charged Rs 8 crore per episode, net worth..

This theatre actor worked as VJ, became overnight TV star, battled malaria, shingles, died at 38 because...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Easter 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with loved ones

Traditional Easter activities include going to church services, making and giving out Easter baskets and playing games with eggs, such as egg rolling, tapping and decorating.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe died as a sacrifice for the sins of the world. This year, Easter is being celebrated on March 31. According to the New Testament, Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans and his burial.

Traditional Easter activities include going to church services, making and giving out Easter baskets and playing games with eggs, such as egg rolling, tapping and decorating. Meanwhile, the week beginning with Palm Sunday is known as Holy Week and Maundy Thursday is observed as a commemoration of the Last Supper Jesus Christ had with his disciples.

Easter 2024: Messages

May this Easter offer you fresh beginnings, new hope, and new faith. Happy Easter, my cherished companion.
Easter greetings! May you experience the love of your family and friends this Easter, and may your heart be overflowing with laughter and pleasure.
I hope you have a great Easter that is full of joy, love, and serenity.
Let us rejoice in Jesus Christ's resurrection and the hope that it gives happiness to our lives. Easter greetings!
I'm sending you my best Easter greetings. May this Easter offer you joy that lasts all year long.
I'm sending you Easter wishes of joy, love, and happiness. Happy Easter, everyone!
Cheers to Easter 2024! Easter is a season of new life, fresh starts, and rekindled optimism.
Good Easter and many treats and eggs are sent your way. Cheers to Easter 2024!

Easter 2024: Wishes

Your house and heart may be filled with love and pleasure by the spirit of Easter. Cheers to Easter 2024!
During this Easter holiday season, may the Easter bunny bring you tonnes of pleasure, smiles, and joy. Cheers to Easter 2024!
I send you my best wishes for a happy, peaceful, and lovingly-filled Easter in 2024. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Easter!
You and your family have a wonderful Easter in 2024. I hope for fresh starts for you and your family.
May this Easter bring about life and regeneration. A very merry Easter to you in 2024!
Cheers to Easter 2024. May you have a happy, healthy Easter and the love of family and friends.
I hope your Easter is as colourful and lovely as the blossoms in the spring. A joyful Easter to you in 2024!
Wishing you a day full of love and laughter and a basket full of Easter goodies. Cheers to Easter 2024!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet daughter of India's richest man in telecom sector, she lives in London, works as...

Social media influencer faces backlash over airport conveyor belt stunt, video goes viral

Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, time, significance, celebrations and more

BJP ally TDP gives Lok Sabha seat to M Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Delhi excise policy case approver

Not Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, Asha Bhosle, Neha Kakkar but this is India's richest female singer, is worth Rs 200 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement