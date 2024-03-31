Happy Easter 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with loved ones

Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe died as a sacrifice for the sins of the world. This year, Easter is being celebrated on March 31. According to the New Testament, Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans and his burial.

Traditional Easter activities include going to church services, making and giving out Easter baskets and playing games with eggs, such as egg rolling, tapping and decorating. Meanwhile, the week beginning with Palm Sunday is known as Holy Week and Maundy Thursday is observed as a commemoration of the Last Supper Jesus Christ had with his disciples.

Easter 2024: Messages

May this Easter offer you fresh beginnings, new hope, and new faith. Happy Easter, my cherished companion.

Easter greetings! May you experience the love of your family and friends this Easter, and may your heart be overflowing with laughter and pleasure.

I hope you have a great Easter that is full of joy, love, and serenity.

Let us rejoice in Jesus Christ's resurrection and the hope that it gives happiness to our lives. Easter greetings!

I'm sending you my best Easter greetings. May this Easter offer you joy that lasts all year long.

I'm sending you Easter wishes of joy, love, and happiness. Happy Easter, everyone!

Cheers to Easter 2024! Easter is a season of new life, fresh starts, and rekindled optimism.

Good Easter and many treats and eggs are sent your way. Cheers to Easter 2024!

Easter 2024: Wishes

Your house and heart may be filled with love and pleasure by the spirit of Easter. Cheers to Easter 2024!

During this Easter holiday season, may the Easter bunny bring you tonnes of pleasure, smiles, and joy. Cheers to Easter 2024!

I send you my best wishes for a happy, peaceful, and lovingly-filled Easter in 2024. I hope you and your family have a wonderful Easter!

You and your family have a wonderful Easter in 2024. I hope for fresh starts for you and your family.

May this Easter bring about life and regeneration. A very merry Easter to you in 2024!

Cheers to Easter 2024. May you have a happy, healthy Easter and the love of family and friends.

I hope your Easter is as colourful and lovely as the blossoms in the spring. A joyful Easter to you in 2024!

Wishing you a day full of love and laughter and a basket full of Easter goodies. Cheers to Easter 2024!