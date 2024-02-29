Twitter
Google Doodle celebrates Leap Year with lively frog hopping joyously

To mark Leap Day, which occurs so infrequently, the animated doodle showcases the number 29 at the center of the Google logo. This number, placed between 28 and 1, represents the additional day we have in February every leap year.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Photo: Google Doodle
Today, the 29th of February 2024, is a leap year, and Google Doodle is commemorating Leap Day, which occurs only once every four years. Leap Day is that extra day appended to the calendar every four years to maintain alignment between our calendars and the Earth's orbit around the sun.

To honour this rare event, the Google Doodle features a lively frog hopping joyously. It is symbolic of the 29th day of February, which comes around every four years, helping to keep our calendars in sync with the Earth's journey around the sun.

To mark Leap Day, which occurs so infrequently, the animated doodle showcases the number 29 at the center of the Google logo. This number, placed between 28 and 1, represents the additional day we have in February every leap year.

Why do we have Leap Day?
A leap day happens in years that are multiples of four, or those which can be evenly divided by 400. The date - February 29 - is included in most years divisible by 4, such as 2024, 2028, and 2032.

After four years, 2024 has arrived with its additional day in February, making it a 366-day year rather than the usual 365 days. This extra day is what we refer to as "Leap Day."

Leap Day arises when the Earth's revolution around the Sun takes about six hours longer than a standard 365-day year. To adjust for this discrepancy, a leap day is added to various solar calendars, with the Gregorian calendar being the prevalent standard worldwide. Conversely, lunisolar calendars, which are based on the Moon's phases, may incorporate a leap or intercalary month.

