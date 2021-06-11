Gift your beloved fathers and grandfathers the best Father’s Day present from ‘Jyo Shop’. Read to know more!

The arrival of Father’s Day is just a few days away. The day has great significance and is one of the remarkable events in the life of every father across the world. Many brands on this special occasion have an opportunity to convey different stories about the father-son relationship, and also gift some beautiful presents to the former.

‘Jyo Shop’, one of the leading online shopping brands catering to women has introduced an exclusive Father’s Day collection this year. On this special event, the fashion brand has designed a handcrafted cashmere scarf, a timeless piece that transcends seasons. Designed from high-quality cashmere wool, the scarf seems to have a designer’s appeal that will complement any outfit.

Along with the cashmere scarf, even the cashmere shawls are created by designers that one can gift to their beloved fathers this Father’s Day. The limited-edition scarfs and shawls of the brand are undeniably a perfect choice for fathers and grandfathers with all comfy and cosy vibes. ‘Jyo Shop’, a brainchild of fashion designer Jyoti Das has unarguably created a niche among the fashionistas with its eloquent, sophisticated and handcrafted designs in the Indian and overseas markets. The founder who is an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology has even pursued a course in Gemmology from Belgium.

Besides this, the luxury fashion brand is the ultimate shopping platform for women. Looking at the upcoming collection for men, we won’t be surprised if the brand expands its horizon by introducing products and accessories for men. When asked about the new collection customized for the doting dads, Jyoti revealed, “The idea behind introducing cashmere scarfs and shawls was to bring some timeless products on our shopping platform. On this Father’s Day, we want to wrap love and happiness in abundance for all the fathers out there.” In addition, the designers creating pristine pieces and accessories never fail to add the Indian touch to the brand’s products.

Growing at an exponential rate, ‘Jyo Shop’ is setting its throne across borders in the countries like Europe and the USA as well. With a team of more than 200 artisans, Jyoti Das has the vision to bring the finest hand-embroidered products on its online shopping platform. The fashion brand over the last two years has built a strong presence over the web. However, due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Jyo Shop’ could not establish its offline stores overseas. “With the situation getting better, we shall surely open offline stores and take the brand on a global level”, revealed Mrs Das.

