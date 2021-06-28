Fashion Model Nafas Hussey on Her Struggles and Advice for Young Girls

Over the years, the modelling industry has gone through immense changes and is nowhere near what it was five to ten years ago. This new version makes it easy for many people to pursue modelling as a career. The dimensions used to judge a model had broadened as compared to what they were before. It is difficult to make a name for yourself in this industry, but Nafas Hussey did it gracefully.

Initially, Nafas wanted to pursue a career in arts. She enjoyed painting and contemplated a career in fine arts as a result of her passion for abstract art. She earned a bachelor's degree in architecture and worked for several architecture businesses in Iran. Although Nafas was born in Iran with Persian nationality, she relocated to Sydney to study Visual art. She even did a few art expeditions in Iran and Sydney. In a way, her love for art is what attracted her towards modelling as well.

Nafas has a following of 182k on Instagram. She gets hundreds of well-wishes, messages, and comments each day. She says that the love and positivity that she gets from the people sometimes overwhelm her. Despite being busy with her back-to-back shoots, she makes it a point to make time for her fans through her posts and stories. Nafas has worked hard to overcome all the negative comments and feedbacks to reach a respectable position in this industry. And she is happy with how it turned out. She always stays away from sugary treats and works out each day to maintain her physique. She says that her body is naturally curvy and following a strict fitness plan takes her to another level.

Nafas has a pleasant social media presence. She makes it a point to encourage all the young girls through her digital space. She believes that every girl is beautiful in her own way irrespective of colour, shape or size, and believes that they should not shy away from this fact. She says that it is important to prioritize your dreams and to make the right sacrifices