Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Best wishes, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages to share for Eid Mubarak

Here are the wishes and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024:
Muslims around the nation are already gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan. The moon which marks the arrival of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is called the Shawwal crescent moon.
The festival comes after the holy month in which followers of the Islamic faith practice Roza (fasting) all over the world. This ritual is performed with the observance of sehri and iftar. Sehri marks the beginning of a Roza while iftar marks the end.
The festivities of the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr, also known as the Meethi Eid, will be celebrated in India today (April 11).
- May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!
- On this auspicious occasion of Eid, let’s pay gratitude to the divine light for all the wonderful things in our lives. Eid Mubarak!
- No matter where you are or what you are doing, remember that Allah is always with you to help and guide you in every important step of your life. Eid Mubarak!
- May this Eid fill your life with the brightest of colours. Here’s wishing you and your family a very happy Eid!
- May Allah bless you with the gift of kindness, patience and love. Eid Mubarak!
- Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!
- May this pious day bring you immense joy, happiness, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- May Allah gifts you lots of happiness, love and wisdom. Wishing you a very Happy Eid!
- May the magic of Eid bring lots of happiness and fill your life with different colours. Have a prosperous Eid!
- Let this day bring new hope and opportunities in your life. May you welcome them with an open mind and fresh thoughts.
- May the God Almighty blesses you today, tomorrow and always. Eid Mubarak!
- I hope your life is as spicy as biryani and sweet as kheer. Savour the joys of Eid.
- We have been bestowed with a beautiful day by Allah. Our month-long wait is over. I hope you enjoy this day and be grateful for Allah’s