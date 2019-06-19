The goodness of eggs cannot be denied. And so, it was with a happy heart that we learnt that Ghatkopar-based Ministry of Eggs has opened a new delivery-only outlet in Bandra. The menu remains the same as the original Mumbai outlet, which means you get all the scrambled, boiled and fried eggs you want, along with their signature dishes including Egg Khimchi Salad, Egg Lahori Combo, Lemon Pepper Omelette, Australian Fry and Egg Green Fry among others. Our order for a rainy Friday evening included an Australian Fry (Rs 245), a half fry that soaked up the yolk-based cheesy gravy along with boiled eggs, a must-have, especially for breakfast. The Peri Peri Roll (Rs 140 for maida and Rs 155 for whole wheat) was eggy and spicy (and our favourite), while the Anda Thali (Rs 299) was a wholesome affair of egg lasan kachu, egg curry, fried, paav, salad and a beverage.