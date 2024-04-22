Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, had Rs 45 crore salary package, got fired from his job, went on to acquire Narayana Murthy’s…

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Top Morning News: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations; Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

Meet Indian genius who lost his father at 12, studied at Cambridge, took Rs 1 salary, he is called 'architect of...'

Meet woman, DU graduate, hired by Rs 667380 crore firm, she is first employee in India of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Top Morning News: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations; Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

Meet Indian genius who lost his father at 12, studied at Cambridge, took Rs 1 salary, he is called 'architect of...'

8 yoga asanas to reduce bad cholesterol levels

8 calcium-rich drinks for strong bones

9 times BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope inspired us with strong messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Badshah parties with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Dubai amid dating rumours

Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Embarking on her spiritual odyssey at a tender age, Arunisha Sengupta, discovered a profound connection with Fire amidst diverse paths.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Homa/Yagna is an ancient spiritual practice traced back to the Vedic times. Through eons, it has sustained and evolved and even in modern days, there can be no Hindu religious/auspicious occasion without a yagna/homa. Typically, whenever we have to conduct a homa/yagna at our place, whether for a Griha Pravesh, a wedding, a vastu puja, or such auspicious occasions, we take the help of a panditji. But in Mumbai there is a small group of individuals learnt to do homa, all by themselves. 

“Homa is predominantly done by priests. It looks all complex and that which we don’t know, we fear. The whole attempt is to give easy steps and in a simple process, common people would be able to do homa by themselves. A priest will still be needed when you are doing elaborate rituals but a basic homa can be done by individuals at the comfort of their homes. In ancient times Homa was also a daily spiritual practice. What I am doing is getting common people to get accustomed to an ancient tradition. This way the seeds of spirituality will be further sown by practicing our value systems”, says Arunisha Sengupta, a MARCOM consultant, who has taken it upon herself to democratize homa or yagnas. 

Embarking on her spiritual odyssey at a tender age, Arunisha Sengupta, discovered a profound connection with Fire amidst diverse paths. Mastery in performing and guiding yagnas and homas has positioned her as India’s rare female practitioners of this ancient religious/spiritual tradition. Arunisha conducts free DIY homa camps, sharing her expertise without keeping any restrictions of any caste or creed. She adds. “homa has been a bastion of a certain sect of people. These easy-homa manuals developed by my spiritual mentors, remove the restrictions of caste or gender. The ingredients are also very simple. I believe anybody can do homa.” Spiritual practice is not restricted to only one kind of people and Arunisha is walking the talk and reaching out to as many people across cities, as she can, despite her hectic work schedule. 

On April 20, in Mumbai, Arunisha orchestrated a transformative Ganapati homa workshop, laying the groundwork for spiritually inclined individuals’ immersion into a traditional spiritual discipline. Her message resounds: spirituality is inclusive, it transcends gender, class and caste, beckoning us to dismantle barriers hindering true enlightenment. It’s a clarion call to embrace equality (as Fire is the greatest equalizer), evolve spiritually and collectively break the chains. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans win low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur, hand Punjab Kings fourth straight loss

    PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

    Meet woman who left medical studies to crack USPC exam, became IPS then IAS, secured AIR...

    PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

    Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

    Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

    In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

    In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement