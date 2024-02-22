Twitter
Decoding Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnan's pastel wedding outfits

The couple shared glimpses of their special day on social media, expressing their love for each other.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Love blossomed as Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Goa’s ITC Grand. The couple, who had been together for a long time, celebrated their love surrounded by flowers and a magical atmosphere.

Rakul wore a stunning pastel-coloured lehenga with delicate floral embroidery, looking graceful and glamorous. Her modern blouse and elegant jewellery complemented her simple yet stylish look, with natural makeup adding a touch of radiance. Jackky chose an ivory-pastel pink sherwani with floral patterns, perfect for the sundown celebration.

 

 

The couple shared glimpses of their special day on social media, expressing their love for each other. They ensured their wedding was eco-friendly, using e-invites and pledging to plant trees to reduce their carbon footprint.

The wedding festivities began on February 19 with the Anand Karaj ceremony, with a Sindhi wedding yet to come. A viral video captured the joy of the couple exchanging vows against the backdrop of a beachside mandap.

Many A-list celebrities from Bollywood attended the star-studded event, including Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

Rakul and Jackky's wedding was a fairy tale of love, laughter, and tranquillity. Their eco-friendly celebration reflects their love for each other and their dedication to the environment. As they begin their new journey together, their wedding stands as a testament to the strength of love and the importance of a sustainable future.

 

 

