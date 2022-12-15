Cozy Winter beverages: 5 delicious non-alcoholic drinks to warm you up this season

As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, it can be nice to cozy up with a warm beverage to help you relax and unwind. While there are plenty of delicious cocktails and other alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the winter season, sometimes you might not want the added buzz that comes with alcohol. That's where non-alcoholic beverages come in! Here are five easy to make, non-alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the winter season.

1. Hot chocolate:

Hot chocolate is a classic winter beverage that is always a hit with people of all ages. To make it, simply heat up some milk in a saucepan until it is steaming, and then whisk in some cocoa powder and sugar to taste. You can also add a splash of vanilla extract or a pinch of cinnamon for extra flavor. Once the hot chocolate is ready, simply pour it into a mug and enjoy!

2. Hot buttered rum:

If you're looking for something a little more indulgent, try making a hot buttered rum. To make this delicious drink, combine butter, brown sugar, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg in a saucepan and heat until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved. Then, add in some hot water and a bit of rum extract (or substitute with vanilla extract for a non-alcoholic version) and stir until everything is well combined. Serve the hot buttered rum in a mug and enjoy!

3. Spicy hot apple cider:

Another tasty non-alcoholic winter beverage is a spicy hot apple cider. To make it, combine apple cider, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and orange slices in a saucepan and heat until the cider is hot and the spices are fragrant. If you want a little extra spice, you can also add in a dash of cayenne pepper. Once the cider is ready, simply strain out the solids and serve in a mug.

4. Cup of chai:

If you're a fan of tea, why not try making a warm and comforting cup of chai? To make chai, combine black tea, milk, sugar, and a blend of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger in a saucepan and heat until the milk is steaming and the spices are fragrant. You can also add a splash of vanilla extract for extra flavor. Once the chai is ready, simply strain out the tea leaves and serve in a mug.

5. Hot toddy:

Finally, if you're looking for something a little different, why not try making a hot toddy? To make this non-alcoholic version, combine lemon juice, honey, and hot water in a mug and stir until the honey is dissolved. You can also add in a splash of your favorite non-alcoholic spirit, like apple juice or cranberry juice, for extra flavor. Once the hot toddy is ready, simply garnish with a cinnamon stick and enjoy!

There are plenty of delicious and satisfying non-alcoholic beverages that are perfect for the winter season. From hot chocolate and hot buttered rum, to spicy hot apple cider and warm chai, there is a non-alcoholic winter drink out there for everyone. So why not give one of these tasty beverages a try and see how much you enjoy them?