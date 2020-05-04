CovidWarriors: Doctor receives thunderous applause from neighbours for treating COVID-19 patients, video goes viral

Doctors, healthcare professionals have been the frontline soldiers in the war against COVID-19.

From treating people in the highly infectious environment to working unbearable shifts in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, healthcare workers have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and the internet is full of their inspiring stories.

From time to time, people have made sure to pay their gratitude towards them in different forms. Here's one more to it. A video of Bengaluru doctor receiving a big round of applause from her society members when she returned home after treating novel coronavirus patients is going viral.

When Dr. Vijayashree returned from her duty, all the society members gathered in their respective balconies to welcome her in a heartwarming manner. Moved with the sweet gesture, Dr Vijayashree got emotional and broke down in tears.

The video was shared by the Mayor of Bengaluru M Goutham Kumar on Twitter with caption- "Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to Covid-19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We salute you".

Many who came across the video appreciated the neighbours for the kind gesture and joined to salute the doctor and her efforts during the pandemic. Here's a look at some of the reactions...

