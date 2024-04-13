Twitter
Lifestyle

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 6: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Katyayani

Bhagwati Katyayani is the most beautiful among the mother goddesses. It is believed that by worshipping Maa Katyayani on this day, one gets success in every work.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 05:38 PM IST

Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Maa Durga, is worshipped on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. She is considered to be the fiery form of Maa Durga. According to the scriptures, Mother Katyayani is considered to be the Manas daughter of Lord Brahma. Mata Katyayani is known as Chhath Maiya in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Bhagwati Katyayani is the most beautiful among the mother goddesses. It is believed that by worshipping Maa Katyayani on this day, one gets success in every work. Along with this, victory is achieved over the enemies. Know the form, worship method, mantra, bhog and aarti of Maa Katyayani.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 6: Date, Time

On April 14, this year's Chaitra Navratri marks its sixth day, falling on a Sunday. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurta begins at 4:40 am and concludes at 5:26 am. The Abhijit Muhurat commences at 11:58 am and concludes at 12:47 pm, while the Vijaya Muhurta extends from 2:25 pm to 5:15 pm. Furthermore, Ravi Yoga will be observed from 6:13 am on April 14 to 1:35 am on April 15.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi

First of all worship the Kalash on the sixth day of Navratri. After this Maa Durga and her form Maa Katyayani are worshipped. Before starting the worship method, take a flower in hand while meditating on the mother. After this, offer it to the mother. Then after offering Kumkum, Akshat, flowers etc. to the mother, offer sixteen adornments. After this, offer her favorite bhog i.e. honey as bhog to the mother. If you want, you can offer sweets etc. Then offer water and chant the mantra of the mother by lighting lamps and incense. Along with this, recite Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashati and at the end, by doing aarti, apologize to the mother for any mistake.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantras

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

