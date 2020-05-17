CarryMinati gets emotional, posts clarification video after his YouTube vs TikTok roast misused

A few days after CarryMinati's highly-popular YouTube vs TikTok video was taken down from YouTube owing to content violation, Ajay Negar has created a video asking his fans to stop misusing the video for their benefit. Ajay got emotional while talking about the video and sending the message at the same time.

Negar, who goes by the YouTube name CarryMinati began his video stating that he has been confused and frustrated about why his YouTube vs TikTok: The End video was taken down, and is still trying to figure out the same. He asked fans for their support by simply stating that the video should not be misused and taken out of context.

Citing an example, Ajay reminded about his '200 mein bikk jaayega' comment which has now become a popular meme on the internet. Now instead of saying 200, people post images of TikToker Faizu, which has not gone down well with a few. More so, people have been making assumptions about why the video was taken down. One person claimed that the video was taken down because the Moscow government was upset over Negar's comment on their education system. So, till the time Negar can figure what went wrong with his video that it came under YouTube rule violations, he asked people to keep it low and not make assumptions.

Here's his video talking about the same:

CarryMinati received a lot of support from fans who trended #BringBackCarryMinatiYoutubeVideo on Twitter for a long time. Various YouTubers like Technical Guruji, Hindustani Bhau, Ashish Chanchlani, Roast2Hell and others also had a savage response to uninstallign TikTok and showing their support to YouTube.