Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee: 15 iconic quotes of former PM on his 95th birth anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India three times and whenever he became he was always given a lot of respect. He was a very different kind of leader from his time and a glimpse of his uniqueness was also seen during his prime ministership. Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered as a special Prime Minister and leader of the country, not only as a personality but also on the basis of decision-making ability, on his eloquence, inclusive policies, and the ability to impress even opponents with the best arguments.

So, on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary, here are some of his famous quotes that will surely inspire you.

1. Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.

2. You can change friends but not neighbours.

3. Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.

4. Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing.

5. If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.

6. The reality is that international institutions like the UN can only be as effective as its members allow it to be.

7. Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change.

8. Indian democracy’s greatest strength is that we have always put the nation above politics.

9. We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars… if we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty, and backwardness.

10. India has the sanction of her own past glory and future vision to become strong – in every sense of the term.

11. Our words, actions, and diplomatic efforts should be aimed at trying to achieve pragmatic goals rather than creating rhetorical effect.

12. Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against nuclear adventure by an adversary.

13. I would like that no citizen of the state feels alone and helpless. The entire nation is with them.

14. I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations.

15. Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours.