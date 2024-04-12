Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk star as DC end Lucknow Super Giants' winning streak with 6-wicket win

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film sees big drop, earns just Rs 7 crore

DNA TV Show: How arrest of two key accused by NIA in Bengaluru cafe blast case triggers political slugfest

Baisakhi 2024: Date, time, history and significance, all you need to know

Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency elections 2024: Candidates list, polling date, past results and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among Three Arrested, Show Cause Notice Issued To School

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Jake Fraser-McGurk star as DC end Lucknow Super Giants' winning streak with 6-wicket win

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film sees big drop, earns just Rs 7 crore

Players with most IPL runs before turning 25

Animals that live in trees

IPL 2024: Bowlers with higher salary than Jasprit Bumrah

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Gopi Thotakura India's First 'Space Tourist' Flying with Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin

Haryana School Bus Accident: Principal Among Three Arrested, Show Cause Notice Issued To School

More Trouble For AAP, ED Moves To Court Seeking MLA Amanatullah Khan's Arrest In Waqf Board Case

Longest running Bollywood film in a decade has spent 25 weeks in theatres; it's not Animal, Jawan, Fighter, Gadar 2

Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

This star kid saw father kill his entire family, he barely survived shootout; failed as actor, director, now he...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Baisakhi 2024: Date, time, history and significance, all you need to know

Baisakhi is also celebrated as the Sikh New Year. Baisakhi is primarily celebrated by Hindus in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi is a popular harvest festival and Sikh New Year. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 14. Typically observed on the first day of Vaisakh month, Baisakhi is also known as 'Vaisakhi' or 'Basora'. This harvest festival is majorly celebrated in the northern parts of India. 

Baisakhi 2024: Date, Time

As per the Drik Panchang, the Vaisakhi Sankrati tithi will fall at 9:05 pm on April 13. 

Baisakhi 2024: Significance

Baisakhi is primarily a festival of the Sikh population. This festival marks the formation of the Khalsa (the pure one). Guru Gobin Singh established the Khalsa on Vaisakhi day in 1699.  On this day, Guru Gobind Singh abolished the distinction between all castes and proclaimed all humans as being equal.

Eventually, the Sikh Guru tradition came to an end, with the Guru Granth Sahib being declared the eternal guide and Holy Book of Sikhism, according to Drik Panchang.

Baisakhi is also celebrated as the Sikh New Year. Baisakhi is primarily celebrated by Hindus in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. In West Bengal, it is celebrated as "Naba Barsha" or Bengali New Year.

Baisakhi 2024: Rituals and celebrations

  • Devotees wake up early on this day and dress up in bright colours. 
  • They go to Gurdwaras to offer prayers. 
  • A special sweet called "Kada Prasad" is distributed among the devotees. 
  • A ‘Langar’ is organised around the afternoon where people from all classes rich or poor are offered free food prepared collectively by the devotees.
  • Young men and women dressed in bright gaudy coloured outfits perform traditional dance forms like the ‘Bhangra’ and ‘Gidda’. 
  • The Sikh community prepares various kinds of delicacies like makki di roti, sarso da saag, paneer tikka, potato vegetable, poori, vegetable pakoras and much more to add to the festivities of the occasion.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Jisko cricket ka C nahi pata...': Virat Kohli's childhood coach slams critics over batter's IPL strike-rate

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Who was Amarjot Kaur? Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, played by Parineeti in film, did 366 shows in 365 days, was killed...

Delhi NCR news: DTC bus tickets now available on WhatsApp, check steps to book

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement