April Fool’s Day isn’t just about playing pranks – Know history, importance

April 1 is celebrated as the ‘April Fool’s Day’ every year. Many of us look forward to this day to crack up hilarious jokes. Some even like the positive vibe that comes around whenever someone tries to make another person laugh.

It is counted as a day where you can get away by doing pranks on almost any topic.

As per historians, the April Fool’s Day dates to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563. This day includes traditions like playing pranks or cracking practical jokes on each other and screaming ‘’April Fools!” at the end of the clue.

You will be surprised to know that Odessa in Ukraine has marked April Fools Day as a public holiday.

It was April 1 when the change of calendar from Julian to Gregorian was initiated, hence making it the most commonly believed reason for celebrating the day.

Reportedly, while many refused to accept the change and continued following the Julian calendar, France was the first country to accept and implement the new calendar.

According to historians, it was only after Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar, and ruled that the new calendar would start from January 1 back in 1952, that people started to celebrate the April Fool’s Day.

Also, WATCH: Live crab stuck inside woman’s ear horrifies netizens

Before the introduction of the Gregorian calendar, the New Year was celebrated in March-end.

You would be amused to know that the forgetful ones who celebrated New Year on April 1 were mocked on the day. Later a paper fish was stuck on their backs to highlight that they were fools and got hooked easily.