Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

From chattered flights to world-class chefs, Mukesh Ambani provided world-class luxury to his guests.

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding was the biggest buzz in the last few days. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration did take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with many high-profile guests from around the world, including world leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and billionaires. The extravaganza hosted by Ambanis kicked off with a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna, who reportedly charged between $8-9 million for her performance.

The Ambani family has arranged various luxurious and unique services for their guests attending the three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. These include chartered flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Jamnagar, world-class chefs, wardrobe services, a fleet of luxurious cars to transport guests, and musical performances by many renowned artists, including Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ajay-Atul.

Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the event, and the Ambani family has recruited a team of 21 chefs from Indore's Jardin Hotel to prepare a wide variety of dishes, including Japanese, Thai, Mexican, and Parsi Thali. There will be 75 dishes available for breakfast, 225 different varieties of dishes for lunch, nearly 275 types of food for dinner, and 85 different types of dishes available late at night. Additionally, the chefs from Indore will have a special counter where they will offer traditional Indore dishes.

The guests attending the pre-wedding bash will also have access to various services, including laundry, express steaming of clothes, saree drapers, hairstylists, and makeup artists. The Ambanis have provided a fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, and BMW, to transport guests from the Jamnagar airport to the Ambani's grand Reliance Greens Complex.

In addition to Rihanna, many renowned musicians such as Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ajay-Atul, among others, will also be performing in Jamnagar. The event is attended by many renowned global personalities, such as Microsoft's ex-CEO Bill Gates, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and many more, along with Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and so on.