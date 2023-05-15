Alia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in Gucci denim-on-denim worth Rs....

The Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is a true fashionista, and millions of her fans adore her at every public appearance. Alia was seen leaving the airport on May 14, 2023, for the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul, South Korea. It was Alia's airport appearance, which was completely covered in statements from the opulent luxury giant Gucci as she signed on to serve as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for the company. On May 15, 2023, Alia would make her debut at the show. Ahead of this, as she was seen at the Mumbai airport, she set some incredible fashion goals.

Alia Bhatt in her denim-on-denim airport look

Alia Bhatt was photographed wearing a Gucci denim-on-denim outfit as she arrived for the Gucci Cruise show. She was dressed in a trench coat, denim trousers and a lace top underneath. She kept her hair open and paired her outfit with zero makeup. Alia completed her airport outfit with a leather bag and sandals as well as a few more simple accessories. Her overall appearance was extremely captivating.

The body-hugging finish of Alia's Gucci double-breasted trenchcoat is complemented by a printed lining, contrasting gold-toned double G buckle belt, and body-hugging details. Additionally, the full sleeves have a special polish that gives them a sassy appearance. The trench coat costs USD 6900, which equals Rs. 5,68,039 when converted to INR.

The denim flare trousers worn by the actress are from the same brand and retail for Rs. 80,804. And her lace ruffle shirt, which features the brand's monogram running through it, costs 1980 Euro, or Rs. 1,77,105 in Indian rupees.

Alia's footwear and handbag

Alia paired her outfit with a leather purse that had bamboo handles, making it really comfy to hold. However, the bag's leather trim, antique gold-toned hardware, and bamboo hardware make it a must-have. Her classic Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle bag costs USD 6870, which is equal to Rs. 5,65,486 in Indian rupees.

Last but not least, Alia wore sandals with the same Gucci brand's signature double G emblem cost 650 Euros, or Rs. 58,137 in Indian rupees. Alia spent 14,49,571 for her whole airport wardrobe.