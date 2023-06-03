Youngest heiress to Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 7,25,000 crore fortune is here, Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta daughter's name is….

Youngest heiress to Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 7,25,000 crore fortune is here

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family welcomed the youngest heiress to the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Wednesday. The baby daughter of Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta is the youngest heiress to Ambanis’ massive fortune of around USD 88 billion.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have become parents for the second time as the couple already has a son named Prithvi Ambani. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are yet to announce the name of their baby daughter but knowing Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s love for Indian culture and tradition it is expected that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta would opt for a name which reflects Indian culture. Mukesh Ambani’s only daughter Isha Ambani has also selected Indian names for her twins. Isha Ambani’s twins are named Krishna and Aadiya. It is likely that the Ambanis would very soon reveal the name of the newest member of the family.

On Wednesday, Akash Ambani's younger brother Anant Ambani visited the hospital in Mumbai with his fiancée Radhika Merchant to congratulate Akash and Shloka and catch a glimpse of his niece.

Dhanraj Nathwani, the Reliance New Energy Limited Director, posted a tweet announcing the news and congratulate the new parents.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives," he wrote.

Few days before the birth of the baby girl, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple with Mukesh Ambani.