Akash Ambani drives his favourite car Lamborghini Urus priced at Rs.....

From luxurious houses, blinging jewellery to swanky cars, Ambanis are the living embodiment of all the riches one could ever possibly imagine owning. India’s richest family is known to be in possession of the most expensive and classy cars from around the globe. Nonetheless, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Akash is the future face of Reliance Industries. And he knows how to flaunt his riches.

Akash was recently spotted driving his favourite car in the city and on February 12, one of Ambani's fan pages shared a video of the same on their Instagram handle. The clip featured Akash riding a dark blue-hued Lamborghini car and he enjoyed his drive while sporting a casual white T-shirt.

The Lamborghini Urus is reported to be Akash’s favourite car and it comes with a whopping price tag.

The reports also suggested that Akash was the first proud owner of this swanky car when it was first launched in India. The Lamborghini Urus is priced somewhere between Rs. 3.5 crores to Rs. 4.2 crores.

For those unaware, Akash Ambani loves his siblings and he never leaves a chance to spoil them. One of Ambani’s fan pages shared a glimpse of the luxurious gift that Akash gifted to his younger brother, Anant at his engagement ceremony.

Anant reportedly received a customised panther brooch from Akash Ambani, which was done in an 18k white gold setting and featured 51 sapphires, 2 emeralds and 604 uncut diamonds, reported BollywoodShaadis.

Owing to its customization, the exact price of Anant Ambani’s brooch is yet unknown. But the Panthere De Cartier Brooch is priced at approximately USD 162,000 which converted to Indian currency comes to around Rs 1.3 crores.