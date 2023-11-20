Headlines

Transform your home with these trendy, versatile wall shelves on Amazon

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

Popular Hairstyling Tools: Invest in these hair straighteners to get picture-perfect look

Meet India cricketer, acted in 3 flop films, worked with Madhuri, Sunny, played 3 World Cups, once destroyed Pakistan...

Elevate your style with these stylish earrings on Amazon under 400

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Transform your home with these trendy, versatile wall shelves on Amazon

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

Popular Hairstyling Tools: Invest in these hair straighteners to get picture-perfect look

8 Best IITs for JEE Mains 2023

Bowlers with maximum wickets in single edition of ODI World Cup

10 Tips to increase iron absorption in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar 'ghar-tode' on Koffee With Karan 8 after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh fiasco

This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Isha Ambani's outfit at her twin's birthday bash grabs attention, the maxi dress is priced at Rs...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Popular Hairstyling Tools: Invest in these hair straighteners to get picture-perfect look

Explore the best deals on hair straighteners and get sleek and smooth hair

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hair straighteners are game-changers for styling your hair the way you want and with all the amazing features and options available, you'll have salon-worthy hair at your fingertips. Check out the amazing range of Hair Straighteners and get up to 51% off only on Amazon. Get the offer now.

AGARO Heated Hair Straightening Brush At Rs 2,699

  • Get up to 51% off on this hair-straightening brush
  • It's designed with advanced heat-resistant material for easy gliding, detangling, and even improved volume
  • It has 5 heat settings up to 210 degrees Celsius to suit different hair types
  • It comes with Ionic technology to reduce frizz, the paddle-shaped design and auto shut-off feature make it super convenient too. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Morphy Richards KeraFlow HS3500 Keratin Premium Hair Straightener At Rs 1,497

  • Get up to 41% off on this Morphy hair straightener 
  • It's got keratin-infused ceramic plates that keep your hair frizz-free and silky smooth
  • With 5 adjustable temperature settings ranging from 150 to 230 degrees Celsius, you can find the perfect heat for your hair type
  • The ceramic heating plates ensure even heat distribution and effective styling, while the floating plates make for easy glide and prevent hair damage it heats up in just 60 seconds and has an auto shut-off feature in 30 seconds for safety. 

Buy Now on Amazon


VEGA Glam Glitz 2 1 Hair Styler, Straightener & Crimper with Keratin Infused Plates & 5 Temperature Settings At Rs 1,259

  • Get up to 30% off on this vega hair straightener 
  • It comes with keratin-infused ceramic-coated plates for smooth and frizz-free hair
  •  It has 5 adjustable temperature settings ranging from 120 to 200 degrees Celsius, so you can find the perfect heat for your hair
  • It even has an easy styling switch for both hair straightening and crimping, it heats up quickly and has a 360° swivel cord for easy maneuverability.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips BHS393/40 Straightener with SilkProtect Technology At Rs 1,976

  • It features silk protection technology to optimise the temperature and minimise damage to your hair
  •  The ceramic plates infused with titanium allow for fast heat transfer and smooth gliding through your hair, giving you quick and smooth styling
  • With 2 professional temperature settings, you can choose a higher temperature for long-lasting results or a lower temperature for quick touch-ups and gentle styling
  • The long plates make for better and faster straightening, and the hair straightener heats up in just 60 seconds.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan in shock after Sanjay Gadhvi’s death, pay heartfelt tribute: ‘You will be missed'

5 nations seek International Criminal Court probe into war crimes in Palestinian territories

Ambanis throw a star-studded birthday bash for twins at Jio World Garden: Check themes, photos, videos

Rajasthan Congress like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

Alabama woman with rare double uterus expecting babies in both, deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE