5 must-try 'Made-in-India' beauty brands that will leave you spellbound

India has a rich heritage of Ayurveda and natural remedies that have been cherished for centuries. Over the years, the country has witnessed a surge in the cosmetics industry, with several homegrown brands offering high-quality products that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. These 'Made-in-India' cosmetic brands not only emphasize natural and organic ingredients but also celebrate the country's cultural heritage. In this article, we present five must-try Indian cosmetic brands that are bound to leave you spellbound with their exceptional products.

Forest Essentials: A luxury Ayurveda brand that blends traditional formulations with modern techniques, using pure and natural ingredients to create skincare, haircare, and wellness products.

Kama Ayurveda: Renowned for its authentic Ayurvedic products sourced from organic farms, Kama Ayurveda offers a wide range of skincare, haircare, and wellness products that are free from harmful chemicals.

Ruby's Organics: This clean beauty brand offers organic makeup products that are free from synthetic dyes, fragrances, and preservatives, with a commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices.

Soultree: Soultree specializes in organic and Ayurvedic makeup, skincare, and haircare products, crafted using ingredients sourced from organic farms across India. They celebrate Indian culture through their vibrant and traditional products.

Plum: A vegan and cruelty-free brand, Plum focuses on creating safe and effective skincare products. Their range includes cleansers, moisturizers, masks, and sunscreens, formulated without harmful chemicals.