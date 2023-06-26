Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

5 must-try 'Made-in-India' beauty brands that will leave you spellbound

These brands showcase India's cultural heritage and commitment to natural and organic ingredients while offering exceptional quality and efficacy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

5 must-try 'Made-in-India' beauty brands that will leave you spellbound
5 must-try 'Made-in-India' beauty brands that will leave you spellbound

India has a rich heritage of Ayurveda and natural remedies that have been cherished for centuries. Over the years, the country has witnessed a surge in the cosmetics industry, with several homegrown brands offering high-quality products that cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. These 'Made-in-India' cosmetic brands not only emphasize natural and organic ingredients but also celebrate the country's cultural heritage. In this article, we present five must-try Indian cosmetic brands that are bound to leave you spellbound with their exceptional products.

Forest Essentials: A luxury Ayurveda brand that blends traditional formulations with modern techniques, using pure and natural ingredients to create skincare, haircare, and wellness products.

Kama Ayurveda: Renowned for its authentic Ayurvedic products sourced from organic farms, Kama Ayurveda offers a wide range of skincare, haircare, and wellness products that are free from harmful chemicals.

Ruby's Organics: This clean beauty brand offers organic makeup products that are free from synthetic dyes, fragrances, and preservatives, with a commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices.

Soultree: Soultree specializes in organic and Ayurvedic makeup, skincare, and haircare products, crafted using ingredients sourced from organic farms across India. They celebrate Indian culture through their vibrant and traditional products.

Plum: A vegan and cruelty-free brand, Plum focuses on creating safe and effective skincare products. Their range includes cleansers, moisturizers, masks, and sunscreens, formulated without harmful chemicals.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.