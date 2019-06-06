Disquiet grows in Rajasthan Congress, MLA wants CM Ashok Gehlot replaced

The growing tension between the camps of Rajasthan chief minister Ahok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot over party's rout in Lok Sabha elections came out in the open on Wednesday when a party legislator sought Gehlot to be replaced with Pilot as the state chief minister.

Putting the responsibility for party's bad performance squarely on Gehlot, Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena said, "A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power and when it is in the opposition, the responsibility lies with the party president."

Pilot is the state Congress president.

Meena, however, said the demand to make Sachin Pilot the chief minister is his personal opinion.

ITS IMPLICATIONS Political observers believe that the growing differences within the Congress are a bigger threat to the govt, even as the BJP may lure some MLAs to pull it down

The BJP’s sweeping Lok Sabha poll victory has begun to weigh in on Congress in several other states too.

A day ago, Meena had expressed displeasure over Gehlot's remarks in a television interview that his deputy and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot should take responsibility for his son Vaibhav Gehlot's defeat in Jodhpur, suggesting that it was against the interest of the party. Vaibhav had lost the Jodhput seat, considered a bastion of his father, by a margin of over 2.7 lakh votes.

In a bid to put lid on the disquiet, the state Congress put up a united front on Wednesday as both Gehlot and Pilot sat together on Iftaar party and even exchanged notes with a smile on their face.

Later Gehlot even went to Pilot's house where the two leaders held meetings with the state ministers.

In Madhya Pradesh, the ruling Congress is struggling to keep its flock together and save its government, which is being run with the support of the BSP and independents.

The unease in Gujarat Congress is also growing with some MLAs eyeing BJP camp.