Yuzvendra Chahal's epic IPL 2020 video with AB de Villiers gets hilarious reaction from a special person

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal is widely renowned for being the joker of the group who loves to bring a smile on everyone's face and he did exactly that with AB de Villiers during the team's shoot in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020 kick-off. Chahal's fiancee Dhanashree Verma also reacted to his post and couldn't stop laughing either. The IPL 2020 will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener. RCB will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game on the third day of action (September 21).

In a recent video on Chahal's Instagram, the RCB spinner can be seen getting a trolley ride by de Villiers while the iconic "country rodes, take me home" playing in the background.

"Take me home @abdevilliers17," Yuzvi captioned his post on Instagram.

Reacting to this, Dhanashree Verma dropped a hilarious comment in the comment section of the post.

"You can relax till the time I'm not around," she wrote.