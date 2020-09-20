Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 3rd Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, SRH vs RCB, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head.

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, full squad

IPL 2020 got off to a magnificent start with Chennai Super Kings winning against Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster marquee clash in Abu Dhabi. It is now turn for the two teams that contested the IPL 2016 final, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed in the final three times and have finished at the bottom in two out of the three editions. David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won the title once and they will be looking for a repeat in 2020.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on September 21 and it will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timings of the match?

Unlike previous tournaments, IPL 2020 matches will begin half-an-hour earlier than the scheduled time. The night matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the day matches will be held at 3:30 PM IST. So, the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Squads of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa