SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians best XI – SRH vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head Record.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 06:41 AM IST

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Match 56 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between SRH vs MI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns in a must-win match for the David Warner-led side.

The two had completed emphatic victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday's doubleheaders to leave six teams vying for three playoffs spots with the final round of the league stage remaining.

It was the ninth win from 13 matches for Mumbai, who had already booked one of the four playoffs spots and ensured that the four-time IPL winners will finish at the top of the eight-team league.

As for Hyderabad, they chased down a 121-run target with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare after an inspired bowling performance against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In their previous encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians had won by 34 runs. The innings saw fourteen sixes from MI and just seven from SRH.

IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played on November 3 and it will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

IPL 2020 56th Match LIVE between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI)

Date: 03 November 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League SRH vs MI PLAYING 11

SRH vs MI Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER

Quinton de Kock

SRH vs MI Dream11 BATSMEN

David Warner

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

 

SRH vs MI Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS

Jason Holder

Rashid Khan

Kieron Pollard

SRH vs MI Dream11 BOWLERS

Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah

Sandeep Sharma

T. Natarajan

 

SRH vs MI My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan.

 

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI) Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

 

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SRH Dream11 Team/ MI Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

