SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians best XI – SRH vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

IPL
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns in a must-win match for the David Warner-led side.
The two had completed emphatic victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday's doubleheaders to leave six teams vying for three playoffs spots with the final round of the league stage remaining.
It was the ninth win from 13 matches for Mumbai, who had already booked one of the four playoffs spots and ensured that the four-time IPL winners will finish at the top of the eight-team league.
As for Hyderabad, they chased down a 121-run target with five wickets in hand and 35 balls to spare after an inspired bowling performance against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
In their previous encounter at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Mumbai Indians had won by 34 runs. The innings saw fourteen sixes from MI and just seven from SRH.
IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played on November 3 and it will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI)
Date: 03 November 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
SRH vs MI Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER
Quinton de Kock
SRH vs MI Dream11 BATSMEN
David Warner
Ishan Kishan
Suryakumar Yadav
SRH vs MI Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS
Jason Holder
Rashid Khan
Kieron Pollard
SRH vs MI Dream11 BOWLERS
Trent Boult
Jasprit Bumrah
Sandeep Sharma
T. Natarajan
SRH vs MI My Dream11 Team
Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul
Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.
