Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RCB vs KKR IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No. 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 12, 2020.

Both the sides will enter this game with high morale having tasted victory on Saturday's double-header. While RCB led by Virat Kohli defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik won against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 2 runs.

KKR batted first against KXIP where they posted a total of 164/6 in 20 overs in which their skipper played an important inning of 58 runs from 29 balls. In reply, KXIP fell short by two runs as they ended with 162/5.

Wicketkeeper: AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Probable Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c) (wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match details

The match will be played on October 12, 2020, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs KKR squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

